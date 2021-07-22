Police arrest suspect in San Francisco SoMa stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police on Thursday announced an arrest in a stabbing last weekend in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.

Alan Carinio, 58, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 46-year-old man outside of an apartment building in the 200 block of Sixth Street on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers had responded at 8:42 a.m. that day to the area and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported two men were arguing outside of the building when one stabbed the other and then fled, police said.

Investigators identified Carinio as the suspect and sent out a crime alert bulletin, then at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday received word from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office that Carinio was in American Canyon.

He was taken into custody and transported back to San Francisco to be booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, battery, mayhem and a parole violation, according to police.