Police arrest suspect in violent beating, rape of woman in her 60s in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo have arrested the suspect involved in a violent rape of a woman in her 60’s on August 5.

27-year-old Alejandro Vanegas Guevara was arrested on Tuesday afternoon around 2:04 p.m.

He will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail on multiple charges, including rape, raping an unconscious person, kidnapping with intent to rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, officials responded to the area of 9th Avenue and South El Camino Real following a report of a sexual assault.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been beaten, raped and knocked unconscious.

Witnesses were able to give authorities a suspect description.

Detectives went through video footage and tips which led them to a taqueria that captured clear footage of the suspect.

Authorities were then able to identify the suspect as Guevara, a transient with ties to the Redwood City area.

Officials located Guevara in the 100 block of Wayne Court in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested him without incident and remains in police custody.

The San Mateo Police Officers’ Association created fundraising platforms to help the victim who provides for her two sons and 90-year-old mother.

Detectives continue to investigate and if you have any other information, you’re asked to contact police at (650) 522-7662.

