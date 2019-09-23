Police arrest Vacaville man claiming to have killed his own father

VACAVILLE (KRON) – A man has been arrested in Vacaville who claimed to have attacked and tried to kill his own father, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Police say 32-year old Douglas Dietrich arrived at the police department Saturday night around 10 p.m. to report what he had done.

He told police that he strangled his father at their home on Walnut Court earlier that day.

Authorities say Dietrich appeared to have blood on his clothes and was detained.

Vacaville Police Department

Officers arrived at the home on Walnut Court to find a 61-year-old man who was not responsive but still alive.

He was taken to the hospital and continues to receive medical attention for his serious injuries.

The 32-year-old was booked into Solano County Jail for attempted murder.

Authorities are investigating the attack and have determined that Dietrich was living with his father.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Bill Boehm at (707) 469-4854.