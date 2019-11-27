Police arrest ‘wedding crasher’ thief at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ‘wedding crasher’ thief has been arrested at San Francisco International Airport, according to authorities.

Airport police say they saw the suspect enter a restroom on Thursday around 10:24 p.m.

They recognized the man from a crime bulletin that was sent out by the San Francisco Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Mario Hernandez of Lancaster, was detained.

Since August 2018, police say Hernandez was identified as the suspect in multiple thefts in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Hernandez had reportedly stolen purses, laptops, cellphones, wallets and credit cards from weddings and other events. Police say he also seemed to travel often.

Warrants were out for his arrest in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Nevada.

Since 1980, police say Hernandez has been arrested under 21 fake names, including Pedro Barcazar, Luis Amezquita-Torres, and Pedro Ojeda.

He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City for two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of grand theft and for outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call police at 1-415-575-444. You may remain anonymous.