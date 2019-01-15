Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspects in San Mateo
SAN MATEO (KRON) - The San Mateo Police Department is asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery early Dec.
On Dec. 9 around 8 p.m. officers responded to a robbery near East Poplar Avenue and North Ellsworth Avenue.
The two men reportedly robbed a victim after punching him multiple times in the face.
Authorities say the suspects were caught on surveillance footage earlier in a store where the victim had been shopping.
Police are now asking for help to identify the suspects.
The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man with a beard and/or goatee who is possibly in his 30's. He was seen wearing a black ear-flap beanie, black t-shirt, and a black jacket.
The second suspect is also described as a light-skinned man with a beard and/or goatee who is possibly in his 30's. He was seen wearing a 49ers hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, gray beanie, and jeans.
If you have any information on the two men, police ask you to contact Officer Phoenix O'Rourke at (650) 865-4283.
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY