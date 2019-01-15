Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspects in San Mateo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN MATEO (KRON) - The San Mateo Police Department is asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery early Dec.

On Dec. 9 around 8 p.m. officers responded to a robbery near East Poplar Avenue and North Ellsworth Avenue.

The two men reportedly robbed a victim after punching him multiple times in the face.

Authorities say the suspects were caught on surveillance footage earlier in a store where the victim had been shopping.

Police are now asking for help to identify the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man with a beard and/or goatee who is possibly in his 30's. He was seen wearing a black ear-flap beanie, black t-shirt, and a black jacket.

The second suspect is also described as a light-skinned man with a beard and/or goatee who is possibly in his 30's. He was seen wearing a 49ers hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, gray beanie, and jeans.

If you have any information on the two men, police ask you to contact Officer Phoenix O'Rourke at (650) 865-4283.

