(KRON) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in a brawl at Levi’s Stadium in September, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday in a Nixle alert. The fight was during the San Francisco 49ers-New York Giants game on Sept. 21.

Although one suspect in connection to the fight has been arrested for assault and battery, police are still looking for two more individuals involved. Santa Clara PD posted pictures of the wanted persons (below); the male suspect is picutred twice.

“The SCPD would like to identify these persons in order to proceed with criminal accountability and to ensure their awareness that they are prohibited from future events at Levi’s Stadium,” the law enforcement agency wrote.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying these three individuals in connection to a brawl at Levi’s Stadium in September (Santa Clara Police Department).

SCPD said if anyone has information about either of their identities, contact 408-615-4813. You can also provide information to police anonymously to 408-615-4847.