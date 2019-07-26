Police asking driver to come forward after 4 injured in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four passengers, two of them just kids, were rushed to the hospital after a silver Mazda mowed over a fire hydrant, while the driver’s nowhere to be found.

“What’s unique to this crash is there were young people in the car. Everyone saw those pictures. That was a horrific accident, thank god no one was killed, but this is serious in the city.”

The crash happened in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood near 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue early Thursday morning.

San Francisco police say the passengers suffered non life threatening injuries, the worst being broken bones after one person was ejected from the car.

That person is still in the hospital while three others are at home recovering.

“The fact that there were a couple juveniles in the car has somewhat outraged the community here because how could this happen? And were all trying to strive towards traffic safety and so forth but one of the main things is the driver of the vehicle left the scene and so we don’t know exactly what happened. We don’t know the relationships between everyone yet.”

Police say they’re unsure what caused the crash but speed appears to be a factor.

Now they’re asking that the driver come forward to explain what happened.

“You’re an adult. You have the responsibility for looking out for people in your car and that’s all of us. If you got people in your car that’s your responsibility so take on the responsibility, be an adult and tell everyone what happened.”

