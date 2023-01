CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, the Concord Police Department said on Twitter. Police said John Russell, 85, has dementia.

Russell was last seen wearing a red pajama shirt with reindeer and a blue fuzzy jacket. Concord police did not provide a location in which Russell was last seen.

If you have information about Russell’s location, you are asked to contact police.