Police at scene of double shooting in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1:38 p.m. on Mission Street and 6th Street.
The victims were rushed to the hospital and are in life-threatening condition.
Police say the suspect is still at large.
