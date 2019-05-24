Bay Area

Police at scene of double shooting in San Francisco

Posted: May 24, 2019 03:17 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 1:38 p.m. on Mission Street and 6th Street. 

The victims were rushed to the hospital and are in life-threatening condition. 

Police say the suspect is still at large. 

