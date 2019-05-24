Police at scene of double shooting in San Francisco Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:38 p.m. on Mission Street and 6th Street.

The victims were rushed to the hospital and are in life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

