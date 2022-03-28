SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – A bar fight ended in a fatal shooting in San Leandro on Friday night, the city’s first homicide of the year, according to police.

The fight started inside Cunha’s Cocktails on Pelton Center Way, according to a preliminary investigation, and continued outside on Parrott Street, culminating in the shooting, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso when they responded around 11:40 p.m., police said.

The officers provided emergency life-saving measures until the victim could be taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The identity of the victim is being withheld to maintain investigational integrity, according to police.

“Any crime involving gun violence and loss of life are investigated with the utmost urgency. Our department is making it our top priority to bring the shooter to justice,” Lieutenant Abe Teng said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police via any of the following methods: non-emergency line at (510) 577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).

