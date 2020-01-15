Police bust 23-year-old woman for selling fentanyl in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – San Bruno police arrested a woman and cited a man on Tuesday morning after busting them for possession of fentanyl for sales.

Around 7:40 a.m., police arrived in the area of the 900 block of El Camino Real after receiving reports of a suspicious car.

Authorities found two people, identified as 56-year-old James Phipps of Sacramento and 23-year-old transient Jessica Taylor, in the car with suspected narcotics.

San Bruno Police Department

In searching the subjects and their car, officers found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, fentanyl for sales and stolen items, and an unknown amount of money.

According to authorities, Taylor was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for purposes of selling it, possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and unrelated warrants.

Phipps was cited and then released for being in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.