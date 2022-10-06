BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police.

The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two people cutting off the catalytic converter of his neighbor’s car.

“After calling 911, the resident yelled to the suspects to stop and that the police were on their way,” Berkeley police stated. “One of the suspects turned towards the resident and fired multiple gunshots. Thankfully no one was injured by the gunfire.”

The suspects were last seen driving a dark-colored SUV and wearing hooded tops. Anyone with information or security camera footage is asked to contact the BPD Property Crimes Unit at 510-981-5737.