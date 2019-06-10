Police chase ends in deadly crash in San Jose

A police chase Monday morning ended in a deadly crash in the South Bay.

According to CHP, at least one person is dead and another in critical condition following the crash.

CHP says officers observed the suspect vehicle driving erratically, speeding and weaving, on SB-280 before transferring to SB-101.

After showing further signs of erratic driving, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled and led authorities on a chase.

The suspect got off SB-101 at Yerba Buena Road when authorities said it ran a red light, plowed into another car, then continue to advance until it eventually stopped.

At that point, the driver tried to run away but was later apprehended.

A passenger in that car was also injured.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect had told authorities he had used drugs prior to driving; officers are investigating his claim.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI and evading police.

Additional charges are pending.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES