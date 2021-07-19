Police chase ends in DUI arrest of Petaluma man

PETALUMA (BCN) — Jose Toribio Brizuela, a 28-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested on Sunday afternoon after leading police on a moderate-speed pursuit for roughly four miles, police said.

At 3:01 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a man in a green Saturn sedan driving erratically, running stop signs and weaving near Fairwest Market on Western Avenue in Petaluma.

Police said they located the sedan traveling westbound out of town on Western and activated their red lights and siren, but the driver did not stop immediately and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued at moderate speeds on westbound Chileno Valley Road until the driver stopped at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road, where he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Brizuela, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony reckless evading and driving without a valid license, police said. He was later booked at the Sonoma County Jail.