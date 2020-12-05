Police chase ends with crash at San Jose Target

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A police chase in San Jose ended with the suspect crashing outside of a Target and running through the store.

Friday night, a stolen car was reported near E. Julian Street at Highway 101.

It was also reported that the suspect had a stolen a firearm as well.

Authorities and the San Jose Police Helicopter chased the car to a Target on Silvercreek Rd where the suspect crashed into bushes and ran into the store.

While the store was being evacuated, police believe the suspect escaped.

Deputies recovered one loaded firearm inside of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone information should contact police.

