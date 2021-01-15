Police: Chemicals used to make explosives found at San Francisco RV park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco say chemicals used to make explosives were found at Candlestick RV Park on Friday evening.

Authorities say around 5:11 p.m., police arrived in the 600 block of Gillman Avenue to assist FBI agents in an investigation.

The agents found chemicals used to make explosives.

Police say the resident was detained, while other residents were evacuated as a precaution. Those residents were provided with temporary shelter.

The fire department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit also responded.

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.