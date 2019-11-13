Police Chief: 29-year-old armed felon killed in San Jose officer-involved shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 29-year-old armed suspect has been identified as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time by the coroner.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia held a press conference on Tuesday regarding the incident.

According to Garcia, the suspect was wanted following an incident on Oct. 24.

“Officers with our Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, or VCET, made a car stop in the area of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Monroe Street. During that incident, the driver handed the officers his driver’s license, then subsequently backed his car into the police vehicle and then fled. He led officers on a brief chase until it became evident that his reckless behavior and unwillingness to stop necessitated another strategy to arrest the known suspect and officers stopped pursuing him,” Garcia said.

Officials say the man had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant for evading police in a vehicle and was on Santa Cruz County post-release community supervision for a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Following this incident, warrants were obtained for the suspect and his vehicle, according to Garcia.

On Saturday around 3:10 p.m., officials located the suspect in his car and initiated a stop on the side of southbound Highway 85, just north of Winchester Boulevard.

Authorities say the wanted suspect was sitting in the passenger seat and did not comply with the officer’s demands to get out of the car.

Police say the driver of the car then leaned over to open the suspect’s passenger door.

“As one of the officers reached into the car to pull the suspect out, the officer observed the suspect turn and reach toward his waistband. The suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and raised it in the direction of the officer. That officer grabbed his right hand and felt the gun as it was being raised towards him, and a struggle began. The officer pinned the suspect’s arm pushing it away from him and preventing him from being shot. As the first officer struggled to gain control of the gun, a second officer used a taser on the suspect attempting to overcome his resistance and grip on the gun,” Garcia said.

As the struggle continued, the suspect kept trying to raise his gun at the officers.

After the suspect tried grabbing the first officer’s gun, the second officer fired one shot and hit the man.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the suspect’s gun was a loaded Glock Model 26, 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber.

Sergeant Lee Tassio has 14 years of experience as a San Jose police officer and four years as a San Jose State University police officer.

Tassio has been placed on a routine leave as an investigation continues.

Garcia says that body cams were on during the incident and will be used during the investigation.

“I’m going to tell you right now, I feel frustration as I address you today. This is yet another incident of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun who was not previously held accountable. Moreover, it’s not only our police officers who are left to confront these violent armed offenders in California, we also speak for our past and future victims of violent crime,” Garcia said.