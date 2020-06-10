Police: CHP officers shot, killed driver in Oakland after ramming several patrol vehicles

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – New details released Tuesday night in what led up to a deadly shooting involving CHP officers in Oakland over the weekend.

When officers tried pulling over a stolen Dodge Hellcat, the driver started ramming several patrol vehicles.

That’s when three CHP officers fired at the car and killed the driver, identified as 23-year-old Erik Salgado of Oakland.

A female passenger was also shot and was taken to the hospital.

Her identity has not been released.

Oakland police officers were not involved in the shooting but the departments homicide investigators discovered the Dodge Hellcat was one of the 74 vehicles stolen from a San Leandro car dealership during a night of rioting and looting earlier this month.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was frustration growing as calls for police to release information regarding a deadly shooting went unanswered.

The mayor of that city voiced her frustration with the pace of the slow investigation.

It has been three days and no official explanation from Oakland police regarding the death of a man killed in a deadly officer involved shooting by the California Highway Patrol had been released.

Police say an adult female passenger in the car remains hospitalized after being wounded in the shooting.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night on the 9600 block of Cherry Street in East Oakland.

OPD is the lead investigating agency.

“The community is justified in expressing grief and pain and outrage that yet another man has had to die,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

The timing of this officer involved shooting happening in the wake nationwide protests of police killing George Floyd in Minneapolis is not lost on the Oakland mayor.

“It is extremely frustrating that in this moment of national rage around police use of force that we have not been able to get any further information about this incident. Believe me we are also asking for that information,” Schaaf said.

San Leandro police investigators tell KRON4 that at the time of the shooting,Salgado was allegedly driving a vehicle reported stolen last week after looters stormed this car dealership.

Oakland police investigators would not confirm if the CHP was investigating that incident when they shot Salgado.

Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project says an alleged stolen car is not the issue here.

“We’ve known that was a part of the narrative since the beginning but last time I checked stealing a car, auto-theft is not a death sentenced. And if he did steal the car he had a right to due process by a jury of his peers,” Brooks said.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley’s office is also conducting an independent parallel investigation into the shooting but with the D.A. having a record of only bringing charges against one officer in the decade that she has held the office, gives Brooks little confidence in the D.A.

“And we see multiple times where that should have happened and she failed to do so and I don’t see any reason why that will be any different with Erik Salgado,” Brooks said.

