STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating.

The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton.

Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around 4:18 a.m in Oakland.

The other shooting happened on April 16, 2021. A Black woman was shot near Park and Union streets in Stockton. She survived her injuries. According to police, that shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.

With these two shootings, the number of Hispanic victims increased to five. The other two shooting victims were a Black woman and a white man.

Police have said they do not believe the shootings are a hate crime.