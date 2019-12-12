Police continue search for missing San Bruno woman last seen in November

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – San Bruno police officers responded to the Shelter Creek Condominium Complex Monday morning regarding the report of a missing person.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers arrived to the complex, located at 701 Shelter Creek Lane in San Bruno.

Family members reported that 61-year-old San Bruno resident Lorie Esposito had not been seen since Nov. 29.

Esposito is 5-foot-2-inches, 130 pounds with gray hair and wears prescription glasses.

She was last contacted on Nov. 29 and is not believed to be associated with a vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.