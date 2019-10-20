Police continue to investigate after man shot, killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A violent night outside south 10th Street just after 2 a.m. when San Jose police responded to reports of a shooting.

“I actually heard gunshots,” SJSU student Noel Panlilio said. “Well, at first I thought it was just like you know some college students just setting off firecrackers and stuff.”

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting happened just blocks away from San Jose State University, where Panlilio and his friends are all seniors.

“Really concerning that we’re just walking around just to get to class or going home from class that we have to worry about stuff like this,” Francis Sison said.

SJSU students said there was a party at an apartment complex where the victim was shot.

Panlilio said many students live on the street, their friend is one of them.

“We were with him last night and he actually couldn’t go home because of all this so we let him stay at our place,” he said.

Police shut down south 10th and east William Streets.

Investigators were on scene through the early morning hours.

And it went on later in the day.

Students said people throw a lot of parties on this street and they tend to get out of hand.

It is unknown if this was a college party but students have been seeing a lot of violence on and near campus.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened around San Jose State,” Andrew Gatdula said.

“It honestly kind of scares us,” Sison said. “But at the same time, we are in downtown there is a lot of like different types of people here. So it’s just another one of those things that we have to deal with.”