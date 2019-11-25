Police continue to investigate Union City shooting that killed two boys

UNION CITY (KRON) – Police in Union City continue to investigate the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy early Saturday morning.

The investigation into the shooting this past weekend is very much ongoing.

According to police, neighbors near Searles Elementary heard multiple gunshots around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday.

First responders and police arrived on the scene to find the boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 14-year-old died on the scene, the 11-year-old died on the way to the hospital.

Union City police have been investigating ever since but we are not learning any new details.

“We are continuing to do extra patrol checks and at times, depending on how large the gathering is, we might station an officer there just so the community feels safe that their police department is there,” Lieutenant Steve Mendes said.

There’s no school this week because of Thanksgiving but the New Haven School District says they will have the resources in place next week for students and faculty that may be having trouble with this shooting.