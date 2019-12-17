Police crackdown on smash-and-grab car burglaries at Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A major effort is underway aimed at cracking down on auto burglars targeting visitors at one of San Francisco’s iconic landmarks.

Police from multiple law enforcement agencies were in a hot pursuit Monday of an auto burglary suspect on property patrolled by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

Captain David Rivera says police are increasing their presence in parking lots on both sides of the Golden Gate due to a rise in smash and grab auto burglaries.

“We’re probably looking at anywhere from 90 to 100 this year. It has been up in recent weeks,” Captain Rivera said.

He says the holiday season appears to be attracting more thieves than usual.

“Now we are getting the holidays and people stop off before they go to the airport on travel, think they are going to stop here, let me bring all my luggage, leave everything in the car, walk away to take a picture but that’s all it takes,” Captain Rivera said.

Tourists may not know that this is a hot spot for auto burglaries.

However, signs are posted in the parking lots to give them a heads up.

“But I don’t know if people read the information we put out?” Captain Rivera said.

“I don’t want anything missing or the car broken into,” Aaron Sanchez said.



Aaron Sanchez is visiting from Washington D.C. he says he noticed the prevent auto theft signs.

“I was putting my stuff away because soon as I pulled up, I kept on seeing the signs, don’t leave any valuables around,” Sanchez said.

Good advice. Protect yourself by not leaving personal property visible in your vehicle.

Meanwhile, police are making themselves visible to deter thieves for targeting vehicles.

“Being visual, being out there, we are working with the CHP to make sure we patrol all of these local parking lots,” Captain Rivera said.