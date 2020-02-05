Brisbane shooting may not have stemmed from home invasion, police say

BRISBANE, Calif. (KRON) – A resident shot and killed a man inside of his home on Monday afternoon.

The initial police call came in as a home invasion – now police investigators say that is no longer the motive.

“The officers arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male who suffered fatal gunshot wounds,” Michelle Moneda, Brisbane Police Spokesperson, said.

It appears a resident inside the home pulled the trigger.

Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting at Alvarado Street in Brisbane was initially thought to be a home invasion.

A day later, Brisbane police investigators say that it is no longer the case.

“It does not appear to be a home invasion. It appears to be random. The connection is unknown at this moment,” Moneda said.

I tried to learn more about the incident from an occupant inside the residence but as you can see from this message he wasn’t in the mood for answering questions.

“Certainly we have every right I believe to defend what is ours,” Andrew Torvik, a neighbor, said.

It has been 4-years since there was a homicide in this quiet town.

A neighbor who has lived here for over 50-years looks at it this way.

“I don’t like to think about the town as something we have to guard ourselves against any element but as times are apparently getting worse. There’s more desperation on the streets than ever before,” Torvik said.

“This is very unusual for this quiet city of Brisbane. This is very safe community. Everybody knows everybody here,” Moneda said.

Latest Posts: