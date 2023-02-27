OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department held a news conference on Monday to address a surge in violence, including three homicides in one night.

One of the homicides unfolded just two blocks away from where officers were already investigating another homicide on International Boulevard. Officers at the first homicide scene heard gunshots ring out from the second scene.

OPD Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey told reporters, “Last weekend was a very violent and deadly weekend in our city.”

“We do not believe these shootings or homicides are connected. We don’t have any linkages,” Lindsey said. Investigators said the violence was not gang-related. The shootings appeared to stem from “conflicts and disputes (that) got out of hand and people lost their lives,” Lindsey said.

The Oakland Police Officers’ Association described February 24 as “Bloody Friday.” “Oakland residents and police officers tragically faced three separate murder scenes in East Oakland within three hours,” the officers union wrote.

FIRST HOMICIDE: International Blvd. & 72nd Ave.

The first homicide happened on Friday just after 7:45 p.m. on the 7200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded to the area following a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Investigators determined that two gunmen shot the victim multiple times before darting into a getaway vehicle.

SECOND HOMICIDE: International Blvd. & 70th Ave.

Officers were still processing the first crime scene when, “officer heard shots being fired in the distance two blocks away,” Lindsey said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were made in the first nor second killings.

THIRD HOMICIDE: 67th Ave. & Avenal Ave.

A man was shot in a home on 67th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found the victim dead inside. “A person was detained in connection with this crime,” Lindsey said.

SHOOTING: International Boulevard

A ShotSpotter activation alerted police to yet another shooting just after midnight Saturday on International Boulevard. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

FOURTH HOMICIDE: Webster Street

Violence continued at 1 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Webster Street. The sound of gunfire triggered a ShotSpotter activation and the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two “persons of interest” were detained by police and taken into custody.

SHOOTING: Bancroft Avenue

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a Vallejo man was shot “several times” in Oakland. He was transported to a hospital.

None of the victims’ identities were released by police Monday.

Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan said, “These tragedies illustrate the challenges facing Oakland residents and the skeleton staff of police officers who serve them. While Oakland’s police officer numbers remain low, our responding and investigating officers are committed to bringing the violent perpetrators to justice by following every lead.”

OPD Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey, right, held a news conference on Feb. 27, 2023. (Image courtesy Oakland Police Department)

Anyone with information in regards to any of these investigations is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.

Lindsey said, “We are asking the public for their assistance in all of these cases. To the citizens of this community … please work with us so we can hold those responsible for committing these crimes.”

The Oakland Police Department will deploy task forces and step up patrols along International Boulevard this week. Oakland police are also asking for assistance from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “We will continue to show up for people who need us,” Lindsey said.