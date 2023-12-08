(KRON) — The suspect at the center of a shelter-in-place in Pleasant Hill Thursday night shot his wife with a shotgun but was not taken into custody, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Pleasant Hill PD responded to the residence on Cleopatra Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check on a woman who reported to family that she’d been locked out of home by her husband, police said.

At the scene, officers located the woman who had minor injuries to her lower body. Officers, police said, determined that the woman had tried to enter her home through a barricaded garage side door and that her husband had fired a single shot from a shotgun toward the door, striking his wife.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. The husband remained inside the residence by himself, according to police.

Officers secured the scene and called in crisis negotiators along with the Central County SWAT team. Several attempts were made to contact the husband over several hours while a shelter-in-place was issued for the surrounding area.

Negotiators attempted to contact the husband by telephone and loudspeaker, police said. He did not respond to those attempts but continuously posted to social media. The posts, police said, suggested he may have been contemplating taking his own life.

As of Friday, social media posts to an account thought to be the subject’s were still being made from inside the home.

After crisis negotiators tried unsuccessfully to communicate with the officer for several hours, Pleasant Hill PD said they determined the husband was “not an immediate threat to the general public,” despite having shot at his wife. The SWAT team disengaged from the scene, leaving the husband alone inside the residence.

Police called off the shelter-in-place just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Pleasant Hill PD says the investigation is ongoing.