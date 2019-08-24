Police: Delivery driver breaks into Novato home, steals $10K worth of items

NOVATO (KRON) — A delivery driver was arrested Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a home in Novato and stealing thousands of dollars worth of belongings.

The burglary happened around 12:45 p.m.

Residents’ home surveillance video caught the suspect, identified as Maurice Kimball, 27, of Brentwood, on camera inside the home.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was still in the area.

He was taken into custody and booked in the Marin County Jail on a felony residential burglary charge.

Police say $10,000 worth of items were stolen during the burglary at the Novato home.

Police did not say what company the suspect was delivering for, though in a photo released by Novato police, the suspect is seen wearing a shirt with an Amazon logo on the back.