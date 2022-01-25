Police detain man claiming to have a bomb on Carquinez Bridge

CROCKET, Calif. (KRON) – A man claiming to have a bomb led to a six-hour closure of the Carquinez Bridge Monday night, according to the CHP Golden Gate Division.

At 5:50 p.m., CHP noticed a Nissan pickup truck stopped on the right shoulder of the Carquinez Bridge.

When an officer tried to talk with driver of the pickup, the man allegedly started yelling and urged the officer to stay away.

He threatened to jump off the bridge and claimed to have a bomb, according to authorities.

Golden Gate Division CNT talked with the man for several hours, and just before 1:00 a.m. successfully convinced him to safely back away from the bridge’s railing.

Police say there was no evidence that there was a bomb.

The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert around 6:15 p.m., and police activity blocked all westbound lanes of the bridge.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

