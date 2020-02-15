Police detain suspect after 2 women attacked along the Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police have detained a man after two women were attacked along the Embarcardeo on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department PIO.
Around 6:55 a.m. police responded to Pier 19 after a woman was reportedly stabbed, Officer Robert Rueca said.
The suspect fled the area on a bike.
Not long after, around 7:10 a.m. a man attacked another woman with a tool near Pier 39.
Authorities say both women were taken to a hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.
A man, matching the suspect description, has been detained.
Police believe the detained suspect was involved in both incidents.
An investigation is underway.
No other details have been released at this time.