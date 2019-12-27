Police dispatcher in Vallejo helps deliver baby over phone

VALLEJO (KRON) — A Vallejo police dispatcher is being praised after helping a mother deliver her daughter’s baby Thursday night — over the phone.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, a woman called 911 to report that her 27-year-old daughter was in labor.

Dispatcher Susan Hart made sure paramedics were on the way and then walked the woman through the steps to deliver the baby, according to Vallejo police

The baby was delivered just minutes later before paramedics arrived.

Once a paramedic arrived — the baby was taken to the hospital.

Police say the steps taken to deliver the baby were done correctly.

“To [the paramedic’s] knowledge the baby has not been named as of yet, but the Vallejo PD, Fire Dept., and Paramedics are anxiously awaiting! Congratulations to the family!!!” the police department wrote on Facebook.