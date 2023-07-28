(KRON) — A suspected DUI driver caused a fiery crash in Napa Valley, police said. According to the Calistoga Police Department, the driver crashed at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Foothill Boulevard near Kortum Canyon Road.

The impact from the collision caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The vehicle was engulfed in flames while emergency crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters doused the blaze before it could spread toward a nearby house, police said.

(Image courtesy Calistoga Police Department)

“The fire was controlled and eventually extinguished with minimal spread to surrounding vegetation and structures,” CPD wrote.

The driver was uninjured. Police officers arrested the driver on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.