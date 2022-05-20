FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police are “actively engaged” with a person refusing to leave a burning building, according to a tweet midday Friday.

A fire broke out at the Winema Common apartment complex around 9 a.m. Friday, the tweet stated. The level of smoke has “varied throughout the morning.”

Police are asking people to avoid the areas of East Warren Avenue, Mohave Drive and Mission Boulevard.

Police and firefighters were inside the residence when they heard the man say he has a gun and subsequently left, police told KRON4.

Fremont police also said that the man inside the building is believed to be by himself, that negotiators are trying to make contact with him but have only heard yelling back, and that the fire is ongoing.