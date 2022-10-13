Police at this residence in Santa Rosa discovered a possible murder-suicide. (Photo courtesy of the Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple.

Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up.

When officers entered the residence mentioned in the call, they found “two people lying on a bed, both with fatal gunshot wounds. A handgun was also located inside the bedroom. Both individuals were pronounced dead inside the residence,” according to a Facebook post from Santa Rosa police.

The suspect was Robert Walter Zemore, 84, and the victim was his wife, Judith Ann Zemore, 79. Detectives stated that the “motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s violent crime team at 707-543-3590.

Police stated this is the 10th homicide of the year, and the sixth using firearms.