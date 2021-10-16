Police exchange gunfire with stolen vehicle suspect in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Milpitas on Friday were involved in a shooting with a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

On Friday at 3:41 p.m., detectives with the Milpitas Police Department initiated an enforcement stop on a stolen vehicle that was parked in the Milpitas Square shopping center in the 400 block of Barber Lane.

Police said the suspect shot at detectives, and a prolonged exchange of gunfire ensued.

The suspect was injured and barricaded himself in the vehicle, but he was later extricated, and officers provided first aid before paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

Police said no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.