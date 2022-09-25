HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds.

The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund Avenue. After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived at the scene and found the two victims, and medical personnel was called to the scene.

However, both the father and son were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are known but authorities are not releasing them at this time, police said.

No arrests have been made. No details were provided about a suspect(s) description.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.

