PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations are investigating a threat of violence at Casa Grande High School. The threat was made specifically for June 10, when the school will hold its graduation ceremony.

The Petaluma City School District confirmed the threat in a letter to families. Neither police nor the school district went into detail about what the threat entailed.

“We take all threats seriously, and we want to keep you informed and equipped with the information you need to support your children,” PCSD said. “It pains me to think that anyone in our community would make a threat like this. Any threat of violence weighs heavily on our community, and I know that our current national climate makes this news harder to carry than ever.”

PPD said it was working to determine the credibility of the threat and to identify potential suspects. The school district said no other schools have received threats.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Petaluma Detective D. Boyd at (707) 778-4334.