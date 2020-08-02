Police find 1 woman shot, 1 man dead in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Campbell police responded to a shooting late Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a Timber Cove Mobile home around 7:26 p.m. after two hang up 911 calls.

When dispatch called back, a woman answered and reported a disturbance.

When officers arrived, two children were seen fleeing the scene. Shots were then heard by officers. Soon after a man walked out of the home, but quickly retreated after spotting police.

Police then heard one shot.

After a rescue was coordinated, a woman shot and taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was found dead in the garage.

Witnesses say a man, his wife and two kids lived where the shooting occurred.

There are no outstanding witnesses at this time.

The incident is still developing and there are currently no additional details at this time.

Investigators remain at the scene.

