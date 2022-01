BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a report Saturday morning of two suspicious deaths inside a home, Benicia police said.

At around 11:45 a.m., police found dead two people dead with gunshot wounds at a Benicia home on the 400 block of East E Street.

The preliminary investigation says this is a case of murder-suicide.

Authorities say this case poses no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.