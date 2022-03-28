OAKLAND (KRON) – When Oakland police responded to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday, they found a shooting victim in one of the vehicles.

First responders tried to save his life, but he died on-scene, police said.

Police responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of International Boulevard, in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood. Police believe the shooting was prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.