Police find man dead in car after reports of shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are investigating the death of a man who died of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police responded to an 11:17 p.m. report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Mission Street, where they found the victim, roughly 25 years old, in a vehicle and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued early Monday morning by the San Francisco Police Department.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.