SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The vehicle involved a deadly hit-and-run involving a mother and her young daughter in San Jose has been found, but the suspected driver has not, the San Jose Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Police say the vehicle was found just outside of the city’s limits on Monday. The car is currently being examined by detectives and processed for evidence, police said.

“With the vehicle in custody, it is only a matter of time until the suspect is identified. We are advising that the suspect turn themselves in now.” — San Jose Police Department

The crash happened on Sunday evening just before 7 p.m. when a mother was walking with her daughter and dog. Police said a 2000 Honda sedan possibly driven by a female was traveling west on Blossom Hill Road when it hit the woman, her daughter and their dog, who were crossing the street.

The mother and the dog later died. The daughter was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.