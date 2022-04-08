GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found lying in a Gilroy canal Friday afternoon, police said in a Nixle alert. Police found her dead near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue at around 12:06 p.m.

The location of the canal is right off Highway 101 going southbound. It is roughly one mile northwest of the Gilroy Premium Outlets.

The details surrounding the unidentified woman’s death is currently under investigation by the Gilroy Police Department and the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner. No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Silva of the Gilroy Police Department’s Investigations Unit at (408) 846-0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call our Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.