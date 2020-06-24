Police-free schools? Oakland Unified to vote on eliminating its own police department

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday will vote on whether to eliminate its own school police department.

This comes after a push from supporters including parents, students and community leaders part of the Black Organizing Project in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The BOP first introduced the initiative, called the George Floyd Resolution, which would dismantle the Oakland Unified School District Police Department.

The police unit consists of 120 school site officers who cover both schools and neighborhoods across the city.

Many have been vocal about the elimination of the school police force, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who participated in one such protest Tuesday night in Oakland.

Latest Stories: