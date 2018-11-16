Police: Gang members arrested for attacking two men with knife on Peninsula

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) - Two suspected gang members have been arrested for attacking two people with a knife in Redwood City in June, police said.

The attack happened at around 2:55 a.m. when a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man went to the 7-Eleven located at 460 Woodside Road, officers said. Once inside the store, the two suspects, identified as 24-year-old Justin Guidici, of Redwood City, and 32-year-old Abran Gutierrez, of Redwood City, confronted the two victims, according to police.

After Guidici and Gutierrez lured the two outside, they attacked them, police said.

One of the two victims was stabbed during the assault. Police detained Guidici at the scene, but Gutierrez ran away from the scene.

One of the victims was seriously hurt, requiring emergency surgery, according to police.

Guidici was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and for participating in a criminal street gang.

Guitierrez fled the state, police said. But in September, police say U.S. Marshals arrested Guitierrez in Oregon.

He is currently in the San Mateo County Jail.



