Police: Gunman, victim in Santa Rosa shooting near school tied to gangs

SANTA ROSA (KRON/AP) – The gun used in the shooting outside Ridgway High School has been located, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officials have also determined that the victim and suspect are affiliated with street gangs.

A Santa Rosa police statement said Wednesday that detectives determined a student drove away with the gun used in the shooting outside the school.

The .32 Caliber Ruger revolver was found discarded in some bushes on Brittain Lane.

The gun contained two spent cartridges and four live rounds of ammunition. It had been reported stolen in 2016.

Firearm located from Ridgway High shooting. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

Police say the 17-year-old suspect and the 16-year-old victim were involved in a dispute that culminated in the shooting Tuesday.

Witnesses told investigators that the two were involved with criminal street gangs.

The shooting led to a lockdown for thousands of students and staffers at three schools. The suspect went into a classroom for the lockdown and was later arrested.

An increased police presence at schools in Santa Rosa has been provided, according to the police department.

At this time, authorities have not determined if the suspect had other acts of violence planned against other students.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department at (707) 543-4040.