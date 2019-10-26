Police hunt for suspect who stabbed 3 strangers

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department are investigating three stabbings reported Saturday morning.

Authorities received a call at 2:26 a.m. Saturday from one victim who reported they had just been stabbed in the stomach by an unknown assailant.

Police were dispatched to the area of Mendocino Avenue and Bicentennial Parkway.

Upon arrival police located the victim where he suffered from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Authorities received another phone call while responding to the first victim that two additional stabbing victims had walked into the emergency room.

All three victims do not know who their attacker was or where the incident occurred.

None of the victims injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident to call the Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this stabbing.

