(BCN) — Oakland police have identified a man they describe as a person of interest in connection with a June 21 fatal shooting, according to a news release Wednesday from police.

A week after first releasing photos of the two people, police said they have identified Eric Locelvira as one of the individuals and are still seeking his location. Police are also seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman.

Police said both were walking in the area prior to the shooting of Matheus Gaidos, which occurred on June 21 just before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 26th Street.

Police and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who knows the individuals in the released photos should contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

