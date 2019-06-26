Police identify victims, gunman in deadly Morgan Hill shooting

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Police have identified the two victims and gunman in the deadly shooting Tuesday night at the Ford dealership in Morgan Hill.

The victims were identified by police as Brian Light, 59, of San Jose and Xavier Souto, 38, of San Jose.

#MorganHillPolice release names and photos of suspect and victims in murder-suicide at #FordStore Tuesday evening. All three deceased. Police say Steven Leet had been fired shortly before shooting. pic.twitter.com/GCjeZMrvLQ — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) June 26, 2019

Police said the original call came in at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday and officers arrived at the dealership at 6:07 p.m.

The gunman was identified by police as 60-year-old Steven Leet.

Morgan Hill’s police chief said Leet had been fired earlier in the day from his position in the parts department at the dealership.

Police said the suspect had no prior criminal history, but had 12 firearms registered in his name.

Morgan Hill’s police chief said they believe the shooting was a “spontaneous act,” despite the suspect carrying weapons with him.

Police believe the suspect carried weapons with him frequently.

During the shooting, police said Light tried to intervene and take the gun from the suspect.

Police called Light a hero, saying he may have prevented additional people from being hurt because of the struggle.

They believe the struggle between Light and the gunman allowed other people inside the dealership to flee.

Both victims are fathers, according to police, and Souto leaves behind a wife and three sons.

Police said after the shooting, the suspect went outside of the dealership, sat on a curb and turned the gun on himself.

Both victims were in supervisory positions.

A Go Fund Me online fundraiser was created for the families of the two victims.