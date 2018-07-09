Police identify woman killed in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (KRON) - Authorities identified a woman who died in an East Oakland shooting Saturday night.
24-year-old Kadeja Theresa Tidwell of Oakland was shot and killed at 102nd Ave. and International Blvd., according to police.
Alameda County Coroner released her identity Monday morning.
One other person was injured in the shooting. Their identify was not released.
Further details about the incident are not available at this time.
No suspect information was released.
