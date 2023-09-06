There is police activity near SHCP on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Eddy and Franklin streets (Sara Stinson).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A road near a high school is blocked off due to a police standoff Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said. Around 12:22 p.m., SFFD responded to a suspect who had a gun inside their vehicle near Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory (SHCP) high school.

Police are currently negotiating with the suspect near Eddy Street and Franklin Street. Officers are trying to get the suspect to surrender.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time as this is an active scene. Eddy and Franklin are one block away from SHCP.

